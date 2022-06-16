Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons

For the Ukrainian soldiers fighting to retake ground in the wheat fields and empty villages northwest of the city of Kherson, the liberation of one of Ukraine's most strategically important Black Sea cities feels tantalisingly close. "We could be in Kherson in 15 minutes!" said Sergiy, a Ukrainian army officer in trenches along the deserted motorway between the city of Mykolaiv and Kherson. Part of the dugout was plastered with children's pictures promising "Glory to Ukraine!"

U.S. urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine after two reported captured

The White House on Wednesday urged Americans not to travel to Ukraine after reports emerged that two Americans had been captured by Russian forces. John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters that if the reports are true, the United States "will do everything we can" to get them back.

Ecuador indigenous leader freed from detention, vows protests will continue

Protests in Ecuador will continue until President Guillermo Lasso solves economic and environmental issues affecting the country, indigenous leader Leonidas Iza said on Wednesday after he was freed from detention on a judge's order.

Iza was released late on Tuesday following a ruling by a judge in the city of Latacunga. He had been detained for about 24 hours after the government said he led road blockades and other allegedly violent acts that halted public services.

Ukrainian lawmakers on U.S. visit accuse Russians of sanctions dodge using Georgia

Russian people and companies are using entities in Georgia to bypass Western sanctions, a group of Ukrainian lawmakers said on Wednesday, urging the United States to take action, but they did not provide further details or specific examples. The Georgian embassy in Washington said the accusations were "completely false".

Brazilian police find human remains in search for British journalist -minister

Police have found human remains in their search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira after two fishermen confessed to killing them in the Amazon rainforest, Brazil's justice minister said on Wednesday. "I have just been informed by @federal police that human remains were found at the site where excavations were being carried out." Minister Anderson Torres said on Twitter.

Ukraine ignores Sievierodonetsk ultimatum, urges faster arms deliveries

Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as the United States announced more weapons for Kyiv, which warned that arms deliveries were taking too long. Sievierodonetsk, now largely in ruins, has become the focal point of the war. Russia had told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant there to lay down their arms from Wednesday morning as it fights for control of eastern Ukraine.

German, French, Italian leaders expected in Kyiv to signal solidarity

The leaders of the European Union's three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected in Kyiv on Thursday to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a relentless Russian assault. The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organise with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.

U.S. puts sanctions on men tied to Russian ultranationalist group

The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday on two men linked to a Russian "ethnically motivated violent extremist group," one of whom visited the United States to connect with far-right groups while the other funded pro-Russian fighters in the Donbas. The U.S. Treasury said it targeted Stanislav Shevchuk, a Europe-based Ukrainian who served as a representative of the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) and who traveled to the United States in 2017 seeking connections with "extremist" groups.

Nord Stream 1 gas supply cut aimed at sowing uncertainty, Germany warns

Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday announced a further cut in the amount of gas it can pump through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, a move Germany's economy minister said was aimed at sowing uncertainty and pushing up fuel prices. The second supply capacity cut in as many days means that Nord Stream 1 will run at just 40% capacity. Gazprom initially blamed delays getting Siemens Energy equipment that is undergoing maintenance in Canada, which Germany's energy regulator said does not explain the cut.

