Minor among 7 killed in MP's Chhindwara after vehicle falls into gorge

Seven people, including a minor, were charred to death after a vehicle in which they were going to attend a wedding fell into a gorge in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

"Seven people, including a child, died as a vehicle carrying them to a wedding procession fell into a gorge in Chhindwara," Dr GC Chaurasiya, Chhindwara CMHO told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)