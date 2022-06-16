Minor among 7 killed in MP's Chhindwara after vehicle falls into gorge
Seven people, including a minor, were charred to death after a vehicle in which they were going to attend a wedding fell into a gorge in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
ANI | Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven people, including a minor, were charred to death after a vehicle in which they were going to attend a wedding fell into a gorge in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
"Seven people, including a child, died as a vehicle carrying them to a wedding procession fell into a gorge in Chhindwara," Dr GC Chaurasiya, Chhindwara CMHO told ANI.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhindwara
Advertisement