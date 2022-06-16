Czech Republic sees dip in gas transit, but its supplies not restricted

Czech natural gas transmission system operator Net4Gas said on Thursday it had recorded an overall reduction in gas transit, but supplies to the Czech Republic were not being restricted.

Leading gas importer Innogy Ceska Republika said its supplies were not being reduced, while utility CEZ said it had seen a decrease in a smaller part of its supplies coming directly from Russia's Gazprom. Russian gas delivery to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell on Thursday after Gazprom said it would cut capacity, although flows via Ukraine remained stable.

The second supply capacity cut in as many days means that Nord Stream 1 will run at just 40% capacity. Gazprom has said the cut was necessary due to the delayed return of equipment that had been sent for repair, although Germany on Wednesday said the move may have been political. The Czech Republic takes nearly 100% of its natural gas supplies from Russia, but most buyers purchase gas through foreign traders and not from Gazprom directly.

"Currently, we have seen an overall reduction in gas transit, however, supplies to the Czech Republic are not being restricted," a Net4Gas spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuter's questions. CEZ said Gazprom had informed it of a reduction in supplies, but that concerned only the smaller portion of its purchases coming directly from Gazprom.

"We have replaced the gas from other sources," it said. The Czech Republic is a transit country for Russian gas from northern Germany to southern Germany and also to Slovakia, from where it flows to Austria and Italy.

Net4Gas daily renominations data for Thursday, indicating what shippers will be sending through the system, showed a drop in the amount of gas entering through Brandon, the main entry point from Germany, to 797,689-megawatt-hours (MWh), the lowest over the past month. That was down from the 1,346,783 MWh originally nominated for Thursday. Net4Gas data also showed corresponding drops in renominations for gas flowing from its network to southern Germany and Slovakia, while volumes being pumped into domestic storage showed no large changes from previous days.

