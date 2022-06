BRIEF-EIG, Aramco Sign MoU To Extend Energy Collaboration

Saudi Arabian Oil Co: * EIG AND ARAMCO SIGN MOU TO EXTEND ENERGY COLLABORATION

* EIG -HAS SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ARAMCO TO COLLABORATE ON FUTURE ENERGY PROJECTS * EIG - UNDER TERMS OF MOU, PARTIES WILL LOOK TO PURSUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN PROJECTS THAT ADVANCE THEIR SHARED SUSTAINABILITY OBJECTIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

