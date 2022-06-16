Left Menu

Russia's Novak says important to continue OPEC+ cooperation to avoid oil market collapse

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:53 IST
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday underscored the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ alliance in order to avoid a collapse in the oil market.

Novak, who held talks with Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier on Thursday, said the meeting was an important one. The officials discussed oil prices and balance forecasts, Novak added.

He said the oil market was balanced, but there were still lots of uncertainties.

