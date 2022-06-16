Ahead of Friday prayers, Muslim clerics urge people to maintain peace

Ahead of Friday prayers, Muslim clerics and religious leaders on Thursday have called upon the community to maintain peace and requested people not to pay heed to any rumours and not to take out any kind of protest tomorrow. The appeal follows several incidents of violence, including stone-pelting and sloganeering, which were reported from across the country last Friday (June 10) when people began protesting against alleged remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Officials from the police and the administration held a meeting to maintain a peaceful situation during the Friday prayers tomorrow. Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind president Suhaib Qasmi said, "Islam is a religion of peace and it should also be seen like that. In Islam, the Prophet has set the example of forgiveness and we should also follow it."

"Tomorrow i.e. Friday, the Nawaz Juma should be held peacefully across the country, the message of brotherhood, love and non-violence should be given out bt the Muslims across the country", he said "There is no need to repeat what happened last Friday i.e. June 10, the Muslims of the country, especially the youth, be misled by anyone", Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind president said.

Maulana Mohamamd Massod Faridi, Qazi-e-Shahar of Ranchi said: "Ranchi is famous for brotherhood among the people. The people here live very peacefully. I want to see that Ranchi again. I am requesting the people to go home peacefully after their Friday prayers and abide by law and order. I request the people not to take any step that will bring disgrace to us and our state," he said. He appealed to the young generation particularly to maintain peace in the state.

Maulana Tahzeeb Ul Hasan, President of All India Shia Personal Law Board said, "Last Friday rumours were spread that took a toll on the brotherhood and amity among the people. I am sure this Friday the situation will be peaceful. I pray the situation remains peaceful and unity remains among the people." He requested people not to pay heed to any rumours that harm the brotherhood among the people.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday. A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj. A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Protests erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10. Two people died and several others sustained injuries as the protest turned violent. Internet services was also suspended following the protest. (ANI)

