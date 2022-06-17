Left Menu

Russia to pay next Eurobond coupon in roubles, TASS quotes finance minister

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:51 IST
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia plans to pay its next Eurobond coupon due later in June in roubles, TASS news agency quoted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Friday.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Siluanov said investors would be able to convert the rouble payments into foreign currency.

