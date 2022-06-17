Russia to pay next Eurobond coupon in roubles, TASS quotes finance minister
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia plans to pay its next Eurobond coupon due later in June in roubles, TASS news agency quoted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Friday.
Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Siluanov said investors would be able to convert the rouble payments into foreign currency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS news agency
- Russian
- Siluanov
- Russia
- Anton Siluanov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian missile hits western Lviv; 5 injured
Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT
WRAPUP 1-Russians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output
OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output