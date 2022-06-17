SC issues notice to Centre, Tamil Nadu on plea to stay ban on use of purse seine nets for fishing

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government on a plea seeking an interim stay on a state government's order banning the use of purse seine nets for fishing. A vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath sought a response from the governments and issued notice to them.

The plea was filed against the February 17, 2022 order passed by the Tamil Nadu government banning the use of purse seine nets for fishing. The petitioners in the apex court submitted that the fishing is only a three-month season and the ban has affected around 15 lakhs fishermen in Tamil Nadu.

The state government's ban was "arbitrary and was contrary" to the policy of the Central government, said the plea filed by some residents of Tamil Nadu who are in the business of fishing. "The law had been passed by the State without considering the expert committee and the fishermen and as a result of this 15 lakh people had lost their job. Most of the fishermen are from a weak society and their family members are starving. All export units have been closed by the State of Tamil Nadu in an arbitrary manner," the plea stated.

It added that the fishing ban period comes to end on June 15 and the ban on using purse-seine fishing nets must be left for not only 15 lakhs people's livelihood but also for the Blue Economy. "Every year in Tamil Nadu, the fishing ban is implemented from April 15 to June 15. The two-month ban on mechanised fishing will help the breeding of fish schools and help them recover from mechanized fishing. The annual 61-day fishing ban to facilitate fish breeding. All the mechanized operating from Palaverkadu to Kanyakumari will be moored during the ban period. After the ban period is a good season for fishing. The impugned order passed by the State of Tamil Nadu is unconstitutional," the plea stated.

The Madras High Court in January held that there is no illegality or unconstitutionality in banning the use of purse seine nets for fishing in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)