Extradition could drive Wikileaks' Julian Assange to suicide, his wife says

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:13 IST
Julian Assange Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange would be driven to suicide if he is extradited to the United States, his wife Stella said on Friday.

"Julian wants to live, with the possibility of freedom, the possibility of being with his children and with me. The fact is if he is extradited to the United States, the conditions he will be under will be so oppressive," she told reporters.

"It will drive him to take his own life."

