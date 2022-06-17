Left Menu

Kerala Police arrest journalist for forcing colleague to make minister's video

The Kerala Police on Saturday arrested a well-known journalist TP Nandakumar for allegedly forcing a woman co-worker to make a vulgar video of state Health Minister Veena George.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:26 IST
Kerala Police arrest journalist for forcing colleague to make minister's video
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police on Saturday arrested a well-known journalist TP Nandakumar for allegedly forcing a woman co-worker to make a vulgar video of state Health Minister Veena George. The Ernakulam North police registered the case on May 27 on the basis of a complaint filed by Nandakumar's colleague alleging that he compelled and misbehaved with her to make a vulgar video of the Health Minister Veena George.

As per the police, the complainant alleged in the complaint that, "Nandakumar forced me to act in a pornographic scene as a dupe of Minister Veena George. He offered me money for this and threatened me when I refused to shoot the video. He also insulted me over my caste." The accused, popularly known as Crime Nandakumar, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, the complainant has also alleged that the accused constantly approached her to make the video and threatened her. Earlier also, the police had registered a case against Nandakumar for allegedly defaming the same Minister (George) through social media platforms. (ANI)

