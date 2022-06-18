Left Menu

Chile's Codelco will close Ventanas smelter, union source

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 05:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 05:01 IST
Chile's Codelco will close Ventanas smelter, union source

Chilean state-owned Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world, will start a "path to close" the troubled Ventanas smelter according to a union source.

"The board of directors decided to start a path to close the Ventanas smelter," said a union source who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the meeting. Workers at the state-owned company had threatened to strike if the board of directors failed to make necessary investments to update the smelter.

Also Read: Exclusion of countries from Americas Summit a 'mistake,' says Chilean president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022