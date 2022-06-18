Chile's Codelco will close Ventanas smelter, union source

Chilean state-owned Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world, will start a "path to close" the troubled Ventanas smelter according to a union source.

"The board of directors decided to start a path to close the Ventanas smelter," said a union source who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the meeting. Workers at the state-owned company had threatened to strike if the board of directors failed to make necessary investments to update the smelter.

Also Read: Exclusion of countries from Americas Summit a 'mistake,' says Chilean president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)