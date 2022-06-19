Left Menu

Govt directs GENCOS to buy rakes for captive use to ensure smooth coal supply during monsoon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 11:31 IST
Govt directs GENCOS to buy rakes for captive use to ensure smooth coal supply during monsoon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has directed the power generation companies (GENCOS) to buy rakes for captive usage, a move that will ensure smooth supplies of coal during the monsoon season.

Each year during the monsoon season, the production of domestic coal also falls, Power Minister R K Singh told PTI.

When asked if the government is making rake arrangements anticipating production and supply issues during the approaching rainy season, he replied in the affirmative.

''That (rakes) is another problem,'' Singh said adding the Coal Ministry has been saying that there are locations where there is dry fuel but transportation is not happening to the extent of availability.

He cited the shortage of rakes besides congestion on some routes as the main reasons for this problem.

There are actions that the Railways need to take to reduce the congestion on those lines so that more coal can be evacuated from these places. In some areas, the Coal Ministry will have to up the production where enough rakes are available, the Minister said.

Without sharing any details, he further said ''the Indian Railways is buying more rakes. I have also asked the GENCOS to invest in rakes.

''You can own rakes and you save on transport cost and that pays for itself in about 9-10 years and the rake itself runs for about 25-30 years. NTPC already owns rakes, they are going to increase their rakes. I have asked all state GENCOS to own rakes to reduce load on railways.'' The Minister has also said that the government is gearing up to increase the stock of coal at power plants to 40 million tonnes (MT) during the monsoon season.

At present, there are reserves of around 22.9 MT at the power plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022