Left Menu

Iraq's Basra Oil to take biggest share in Exxon stake in West Qurna 1 oilfield

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:20 IST
Iraq's Basra Oil to take biggest share in Exxon stake in West Qurna 1 oilfield
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's Basra Oil Company will acquire the biggest share in Exxon Mobil's stake in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield after approving the 2022 budget, oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters on Sunday.

Iraq's oil ministry formally asked to purchase U.S. energy giant Exxon's shares in the oilfield in May 2021, which is one of the world's largest with recoverable reserves estimated at more than 20 billion barrels..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022