Steps taken by DMK govt to turn around Aavin, says TN Minister

The DMK government has managed to revive state-run Aavin, by taking steps to boost production and sales of its dairy products during the last one year, said Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after opening an Aavin parlour at an outlay of Rs 1 crore, Nasar said more such centres will be opened across the State to increase the sales.

A new dairy farm will be opened in Kallakurichi, he said.

Nasar, along with the district collector G S Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Prathap and senior Aavin officials reviewed the progress in various centres in and around the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)