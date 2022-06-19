J-K: Two terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Lolab area of Kupwara, informed the officials on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Lolab area of Kupwara, informed the officials on Sunday. Kupwara Police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation alongwith Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh.
The neutralised terrorist was linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). "The terrorist killed in Kupwara has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing encounter," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.
"The terrorists were neutralised during search of hideouts when the hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Kupwara
- Showket Ahmed Sheikh
- IGP Kashmir
- Pakistani
- Kashmir
- Army
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara
Pakistani among three terrorists killed in twin encounters in J-K's Kupwara & Shopian
Pakistani among two terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara; another encounter in Shopian
Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara, operations underway
4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in Kupwara, Kulgam