J-K: Two terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Lolab area of Kupwara, informed the officials on Sunday. Kupwara Police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation alongwith Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

The neutralised terrorist was linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). "The terrorist killed in Kupwara has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing encounter," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

"The terrorists were neutralised during search of hideouts when the hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

