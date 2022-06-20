Left Menu

MHA to hold conference on Cyber Safety and National Security today

The Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security (Cyber Apradh Se Azadi - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 05:35 IST
MHA to hold conference on Cyber Safety and National Security today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security (Cyber Apradh Se Azadi - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the conference.

The conference is part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cybercrimes in the country. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run-up to tomorrow's conference had also organized functions at 75 places in different States and Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

The Conference will also be attended by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, and from the States and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations amongst others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022