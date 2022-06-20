Left Menu

Australian power supply improving but still volatile - market operator

"AEMO can confirm that electricity reserves for today and tomorrow morning have improved, but conditions remain volatile in the National Electricity Market," the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said in a statement. The market operator last week capped wholesale prices and took control over power supply after days of chaotic trade as around 25% of the market's coal-fired generators were off line due to planned and unplanned outages, which drove up demand for gas-fired generation just as a cold snap stoked demand for gas for heating.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:38 IST
Australian power supply improving but still volatile - market operator
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's power supply and demand balance has improved as more coal-fired plants have come back online and demand has eased as an Antarctic blast has passed, the country's energy market operator said on Monday. "AEMO can confirm that electricity reserves for today and tomorrow morning have improved, but conditions remain volatile in the National Electricity Market," the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said in a statement.

The market operator last week capped wholesale prices and took control over power supply after days of chaotic trade as around 25% of the market's coal-fired generators were off line due to planned and unplanned outages, which drove up demand for gas-fired generation just as a cold snap stoked demand for gas for heating. It said on Monday the market remained suspended as it was still having to manually direct a large number of generators to supply power to the market at the capped prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022