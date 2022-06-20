Hazrat-e-Zati Shahwali's Urs observed in J-K's Kupwara

The annual Urs-e-Mubarak (death anniversary) of well-known Sufi saint Hazrat-e-Zati Shahwali (RA) concluded at Drugmulla in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Thousands of devotees including men, women, and children participated in the Urs and observed the display of 'holy tabarukat' of Hazrat-e-Zati Shahwali (RA) after asar prayers at Muqam-e-Shahwali.

All arrangements including security, water, and power supply, health, transport, sanitation, and cleanliness were put in place by the District Administration with the help of line departments. The devotees in large numbers thronged the shrine and participated in the special prayers. Many people including women, men, children, and elderly people were seen offering prayers at the shrine.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday reviewed the Amarnath Yatra preparation and arrangements with the District Administration of Ramban. During the review meeting, Jitendra Singh emphasized that a dashboard must be prepared for the Yatris for the real-time information related to weather forecasts, highway updates, the number of Yatris arriving, traffic updates, etc.

The Minister also stressed to the district administration that social media should be used for updating Yatris with reliable related information by creating separate handles exclusively for this year's Amarnath Yatra, and tagging important handles. During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the latest technology like RFIDs which have been made compulsory in this year's Amarnath Yatra will help in the real-time monitoring of Yatris by tracking their en route to the cave.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also inquired about the status of the report of the unfortunate incident of tunnel collapse in district Ramban, to which the Minister was informed that the ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh has been paid to the deceased with 2 lakhs paid as an additional amount. During the meeting, the Minister was informed by Deputy Commissioner, Ramban that 33 'Langars' from Nashri to Lamber (Banihal) for the Yatris have been constructed with a carrying capacity of 30,000. The Minister was also informed that a Yatri Niwas will be completed before the commencement of Yatra consisting of 13 lodgement centers with a total capacity of 8000 with 3000 available beds and 961 toilets/baths for the Yatris.

The security-related arrangements are also put in place for this year's Amarnath Yatra with the installation of CCTVs, deployment of CRPF, ITBP at important locations, and PCR Control Rooms, the Minister was informed by SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.

