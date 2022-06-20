Left Menu

Nine members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli

Nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday and police have suspected it to be a case of suicide.

ANI | Sangli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:49 IST
Nine members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli
Visual from the spot (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday and police have suspected it to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district.

Soon after the information was received, Sangli Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam, Sub-Divisional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Virkar, and Inspector of Police, Chandrakant Bendare, reached the spot. "We have found nine bodies in a house. Out of which, three bodies were found from one house while six were found from another house," Gedam said.

"The entire team of police is here. The investigation is being done and the reason for the death is to be ascertained. As soon as the cause is known, further action will be taken accordingly," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022