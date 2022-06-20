Nine members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli
Nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday and police have suspected it to be a case of suicide.
Nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday and police have suspected it to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district.
Soon after the information was received, Sangli Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam, Sub-Divisional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Virkar, and Inspector of Police, Chandrakant Bendare, reached the spot. "We have found nine bodies in a house. Out of which, three bodies were found from one house while six were found from another house," Gedam said.
"The entire team of police is here. The investigation is being done and the reason for the death is to be ascertained. As soon as the cause is known, further action will be taken accordingly," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
