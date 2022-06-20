2 trampled to death by elephants

Two persons including an elderly woman were trampled to death by wild tuskers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Digarisole village of Baripada forest division on Sunday night, Bangiriposi range officer Laxmidhar Behera said.

A herd of 70 elephants from the Dalma Elephant Sanctuary in neighboring Jharkhand had sneaked into the Bangiriposi forest range.

Budhia Munda (38) was returning home from a market when he was suddenly attacked by elephants. Fulamani Munda (60) was trampled to death while she was sleeping in her house on Sunday night.

A team of forest officials has been deployed to chase away the elephants, Behera added.

