Bahrain's GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 - state news agency

Bahrain's gross domestic product grew 5.5% year on year at constant prices in the first quarter of 2022, the state news agency reported on Monday citing the country's cabinet meeting.

The non-oil economy recorded a growth of 7.8% in the same period.

