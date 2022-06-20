Bahrain's GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 - state news agency
Bahrain's gross domestic product grew 5.5% year on year at constant prices in the first quarter of 2022, the state news agency reported on Monday citing the country's cabinet meeting.
The non-oil economy recorded a growth of 7.8% in the same period.
