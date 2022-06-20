Left Menu

Agriculture, allied sectors see significant growth in Telangana: Govt

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fisheries, dairy and other sectors allied to agriculture have achieved significant progress in Telangana since its formation in 2014, the State government said on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who often stresses on the importance of agriculture, had allocated thousands of crores of rupees in the budget during the last eight years for the development of livestock, an official release said.

The livestock wealth was worth Rs 24,878 crore in 2013 and it rose to Rs 94,400 crore by 2021-22, it said.

In sheep-rearing, the number of sheep increased from 1.28 crore in 2012 to 1.91 crore in 2019.

Milk production grew from 42.07 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 60.99 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

Production of meat was 4.46 lakh tonne in 2013-14 and it increased to 10.15 lakh tonne in 2021-22.

Similarly, the expenditure on fish production rose from Rs 2,479 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 5,859 crore in 2021-22.

While 1,006 crore eggs were produced in 2013-14, it was 1,725 crore in 2021-22, the release added.

