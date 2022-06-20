Left Menu

Ukraine's grain exports to reach 2 mln tonnes in June - deputy minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:47 IST
Ukraine's grain exports to reach 2 mln tonnes in June - deputy minister
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's grain exports will increase to 2 million tonnes in June from 1.7 million tonnes in May and reach the maximum volume that Ukraine can ship by land routes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Monday. "The dynamics are positive, but 2 million tonnes is the maximum that the existing infrastructure can provide through land routes," Vysotskiy told Ukrainian national television.

He added that Ukrainian seaports, which have been blocked by Russia since it invaded Ukraine, were capable to exports 5 million tonnes a month.

