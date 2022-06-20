Left Menu

Tigress,16, found dead in Sariska

A 16-year-old tigress was found dead in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthans Alwar district on Monday, officials said. The tigress codenamed ST-3 was almost 16 years old and the carcass was found in the afternoon in Baghani area of Sariska, a forest department official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old tigress was found dead in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, officials said. "The tigress codenamed ST-3 was almost 16 years old and the carcass was found in the afternoon in Baghani area of Sariska," a forest department official said. He said that the tigress was unable to move around much in the area and was getting weakened due to old age.

With the latest death, the number of big cats, including cubs, has reduced to 24 in Sariska, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

