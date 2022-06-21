Left Menu

Inaugural Matariki public holiday to be part of five-hour broadcast

“It is significant that Matariki has been the catalyst to inspire this collaboration between not only our public broadcasters but the comercial networks as well,” Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 10:34 IST
The broadcast will start at 6:00am on Friday 24 June. You can tune in to your channel of choice to watch or listen to the programme. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson and Minister for Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis announced today the inaugural Matariki public holiday will be marked by a pre-dawn hautapu ceremony at Te Papa Tongarewa and will be a part of a five-hour broadcast carried by all major broadcasters in Aoteaora/New Zealand.

Hosted by Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith, the Celebrate Matariki – Mānawatia a Matariki broadcast will provide insights into the significance of Matariki and include waiata, kapa haka, music, panel discussions facilitated by Moana Maniapoto, John Campbell and Julian Wilcox and an address from the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

With support from Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, the Celebrate Matariki broadcast will be available on Whakaata Māori and Māori+, TVNZ One and TVNZ+, THREE, RNZ, Prime, Iwi Radio via Whare Kōrero, Stuff, Pasifika TV and the national Matariki website, matariki.net.nz.

"This broadcast is the first of its kind. Never before has every network simulcast a programme on a scale like this. Our broadcasters and digital platforms are to be congratulated for collaborating to support this important kaupapa.

The panel discussions will explore the themes of Matariki. Remembrance – reflecting on the year that has been and remembering those who have passed; celebrating – the present and what we have; looking to the future – focusing and planning for the new year.

"All across the country, communities and whānau are celebrating Matariki. In these challenging times this unique broadcast is an opportunity for all of Aotearoa to learn a little about Matariki, celebrate the rise of the new year and engage in mātauranga Māori," Minister for Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis said.

The broadcast will start at 6:00am on Friday 24 June. You can tune in to your channel of choice to watch or listen to the programme.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

