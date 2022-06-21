Left Menu

Uganda May coffee exports down 7.8% as drought hurts yields

Uganda's coffee exports fell by 7.8% in May from a year earlier, hurt by a drought that squeezed yields in some parts of the country, a report by a state-run industry regulator showed. Total shipments last month were 455,166 60-kilogram bags, according to a report by Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) seen by Reuters on Tuesday. "The decrease in...

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:11 IST
Uganda May coffee exports down 7.8% as drought hurts yields
Uganda's coffee exports fell by 7.8% in May from a year earlier, hurt by a drought that squeezed yields in some parts of the country, a report by a state-run industry regulator showed. Total shipments last month were 455,166 60-kilogram bags, according to a report by Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"The decrease in... exports was mainly attributed to lower yields this year that were characterized by drought in some regions. This led to a shorter main harvest season," the report said. Uganda is Africa's biggest exporter of coffee, followed by Ethiopia, and primarily cultivates the robusta variety.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month forecast Uganda's coffee production in the 2022/23 crop year would hit a record 6.65 million bags due to favorable weather and recently established plantations coming into full production.

