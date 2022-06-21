Left Menu

Home Affairs official to appear in court for bail hearing

The Home Affairs Counter Corruption Branch, working with the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies, on Monday nabbed the official for fraudulently issuing a passport to “Lebogang from Bangladesh”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:46 IST
Home Affairs official to appear in court for bail hearing
Fahim Kazi, known as “Lebogang from Bangladesh”, was arrested while trying to leave the country on 12 May 2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A Department of Home Affairs official is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court for a bail hearing on Tuesday on allegations of corruption.

The Home Affairs Counter Corruption Branch, working with the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies, on Monday nabbed the official for fraudulently issuing a passport to "Lebogang from Bangladesh".

The official worked at the Benoni Home Affairs office and is on suspension while her disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place this week.

If she is denied bail, the Department of Home Affairs will arrange with the Department of Correctional Services for the hearing to be held at their premises.

Fahim Kazi, known as "Lebogang from Bangladesh", was arrested while trying to leave the country on 12 May 2022.

At the time of Kazi's arrest, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, said the clampdown on the use of fraudulent South African documents was bearing fruit as the department knew which corrupt official issued the fraudulent passport because the official had been on the radar of the counter corruption branch.

The Minister also assured the country that the official would be arrested and face the full might of the law.

"We are determined to root out corruption in all its forms in Home Affairs. We will stamp out the use of fraudulent documents by people who do not deserve them. We will continue to arrest citizens and non-nationals who engage in the production of fraudulent documents," said Minister Motsoaledi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022