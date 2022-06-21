Left Menu

Kerala plus two results out, 83.7 pc pass

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12 result) for the academic session 2021-22 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12 result) for the academic session 2021-22 in Thiruvananthapuram. As compared to the previous session's 87.94 per cent, the pass percentage of the said HSE exam is 83.7 per cent.

According to the information, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the exams in the regular stream, of which 3,02,865 students qualified for the higher studies. Notably, there were no grace marks for the extra-curricular activities to calculate the final score this year, but the entire focus remained on the prescribed curriculum.

The schools from Kozhikode district in Tamil Nadu scored the highest pass percentage of 87.79 per cent, whereas the Malappuram district got the highest number of overall A-plus grades. The pass percentage for vocational higher secondary exams, which was taken by 29,711 students, was reported as 78.26 per cent. Of these 29,711 students, 23,2510 students passed the examination.

The higher secondary offline examinations were conducted from March 30 to April 22, while the practical exams took place from February 21 to March 15. The students can check their results by logging on https://keralaresults.nic.in/ (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

