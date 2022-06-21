Left Menu

Luminous Power Technologies appoints Preeti Bajaj as its new MD & CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:25 IST
Luminous Power Technologies appoints Preeti Bajaj as its new MD & CEO
Luminous Power Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Preeti Bajaj as its new chief executive officer and managing director.

Bajaj would take over the operation from Vipul Sabharwal who is superannuating and has been leading Luminous since 2014, said a company statement.

''She takes on this role from 1st July 2022,'' said Luminous Power Technologies, which is completely owned by French engineering company Schneider Electric.

Bajaj, in her last stint, worked with Adecco Group, the statement said.

Before that, she was the CEO of Clipsal Solar, a venture of Schneider Electric Pacific.

''Bajaj brings robust technology and transformation experience and will lead Luminous into its next growth phase as it contributes to the energy transition in India and other emerging markets,'' the statement said.

