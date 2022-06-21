Powergrid organizes 8th International Day of Yoga at Haryana's Hisar

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power in association with the Ministry of Ayush, celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga-2022, at Rakhigarhi, Hisar, Haryana. "Hundreds of students and local public participated in this mega effort of practising Yoga together in the presence of Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries," read a Powergrid statement.

Rakhigarhi is one of the 75 iconic sites selected by the Government of India for conducting mass yoga sessions as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the event, the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was telecast live from Mysuru through LED screens.

Speaking on this occasion, Gurjar said that Yoga is an important part of our lives and commended the initiative of spreading the message of Yoga among the masses. The event witnessed the participation of a large gathering of students from different schools of Rakhigarhi Harayana. (ANI)

