Telangana targets cotton cultivation on 70 lakh acres in rainy season

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana has set a target for cotton cultivation in 70 lakh acres and Red gram in 15 lakh acres during the rainy season.

Minister for Agriculture N Niranjan Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials on the availability of seeds and fertilizers during the season, an official release said on Wednesday.

Reddy requested farmers to buy seeds from authorized dealers only and obtain a proper receipt of the payment and also keep empty poaches for future references.

He warned of stringent action against those who sell fake chilly seeds and instructed the officials concerned to inspect chilli nurseries periodically.

The minister also advised farmers against using excess chemical fertilizers as it would spoil soil health besides affect the yield.

