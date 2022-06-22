Union Minister Sonowal visits flood relief camps in Assam, interacts with affected individuals

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited the relief camp set up at Phulaguri Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district of Assam to meet flood-affected people of the region. Sonowal visited the district to assess the support provided and interact with the affected people. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and next of kin of all those who lost their lives in the devastating flood situations in the area.

"To assess the damage and destruction caused by the devastating flood, a Central team would be visiting soon," the Union Minister informed. After the visit, the team will prepare a report and submit it to the government, so that all possible support and assistance could be provided to the people.

After the visit to the flood relief camp, Sonowal informed that the flood situation in Assam is grim and the government is working for providing relief and support to all the people affected by this flood. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about the on-ground situation. "They have expressed concern at the fury of this unfortunate natural calamity and assured all possible help from the centre," he added.

While interacting with the officials deployed at rescue, the minister thanked all the staff for extending every possible support to the flood-affected people and urged them to continue in the direction of the welfare of the people. He further added that the rescue team of Assam, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working hard to tackle the situation and said that he has been talking to the Chief Minister in this regard, on a regular basis.

Sonowal also reviewed the flood situation on either side of the National Highway between Guwahati and Raha. He was also briefed about rescue and relief support provided in this region. Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of ongoing flood and landslide situations.

The flood situation in Assam's Karimganj district has deteriorated after the flood waters of the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers have inundated more areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people of the district. The flood waters have submerged several main roads of the district.82 people have died in floods and landslides in the state this year so far in Assam.

More than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in lower Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district. The ASDMA also reported that seven people have gone missing amidst the natural calamity whereas 2,31,819 people took shelter in the 810 relief camps in the state.

A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected because of the calamity, whereas the ASDMA in its report further stated that at least 11,292 people have been evacuated from the affected areas. The administration of the flood-hit districts has set up 810 relief camps and 615 relief distribution centres and nearly 2.32 lakh people are currently lodged in the relief camps. (ANI)

