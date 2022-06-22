'Plastic industry can accommodate 1 lakh Agniveers'

Plastindia Foundation, the apex body of all plastics associations in India representing the industry, on Wednesday said that the industry can accommodate one lakh 'Agniveers' once they complete their four years term with the Indian army.

The industry whole heartedly supports the Government of India’s Agnipath scheme, the foundation said in a statement.

Jigish Doshi, President, Plastindia Foundation, said, ''The industry today comprises more than 50,000 processing units. The Indian plastics industry is growing at a rapid pace with the production and consumption increasing manyfold in the last three decades. The vibrant industry needs young and dynamic workforce to drive growth. We are delighted to announce that we can induct at least 1 lakh Agniveers in the industry.'' The industry already employs over 4 million people directly and 40 million people indirectly across the country.

''However, the demand for manpower is increasing in this high growth industry. We are confident that Agniveers will help take the industry to greater heights,'' he added.

The government has unveiled the Agnipath scheme, a transformative move to modernise the country’s armed forces and create opportunities for the youth to serve the nation.

Several parts of the country witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-a-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

