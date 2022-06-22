Delhi: Gahlot condemns ‘abusive’ behaviour of bus marshal after video surfaces online

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday condemned the ''abusive'' behaviour of a bus marshal towards a passenger after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, a man can be heard saying that ''this is Kejriwal's bus and not your father's bus''. The bus marshal is seen behaving rudely while a couple of other passengers are also waving their hands asking the other man (the man who uploaded the video) to shut up.

Sharing the video, the Twitter user said that he had questioned the driver on not stopping the bus at the last stand despite a woman signalling it to stop.

''The driver said that it would have been a free ride. I said that this is Delhi government's bus and not your father's. The bus marshal started misbehaving with me, abusing me and snatching my mobile,'' he alleged in a tweet.

Tagging the tweet, Gahlot said this behaviour was unacceptable. ''This kind of behaviour of a Bus Marshal is totally unacceptable. Have directed @dtchq_delhi to surrender this Bus Marshal. Have also directed DTC to ascertain whether bus was not stopped at the bus stop in question. Necessary action will follow,'' the minister said.

Women in Delhi get free rides in public buses.

