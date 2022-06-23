UP: Farmer found 'murdered' in fields

A 50-year-old farmer was found ''murdered'' on Thursday in his fields with injury marks on his head, police said here.

SP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said, ''Sohanlal of Singra village was found dead in his fields in the morning in his farm in Mulpur village. It appears that he was strangled to death.'' The officer said the victim has some injury marks on his head. ''The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death,'' he said. Sohanlal, according to police, had gone to irrigate his fields on Wednesday night. He slept at the farm. This is when he was strangled to death by some unidentified persons, police said. PTI COR CDN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)