Telangana Minister demands enrolment of new beneficiaries under PM Kisan scheme

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:47 IST
Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday demanded that the Centre allow new beneficiaries to be enrolled under the 'PM Kisan Yojana' in the state.

In a statement, he alleged that no new beneficiaries have been registered under the 'PM Kisan Samman Yojana' after February, 2019.

He claimed that 30 lakh farmers in the state were unable to get the benefit under PM Kisan Yojana, in every phase, due to the unreasonable restrictions imposed by the central government.

He said the scheme should be made applicable to every farmer by relaxing the rules under it.

Hitting out at the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre, Reddy claimed that farmers have so far received only Rs 7,689 crores under the 'PM Kisan Yojana' scheme.

Under the state government's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, Rs 58,000 crores, including the money to be deposited during this rainy season, has been transferred to farmers' bank accounts so far (since 2018), he noted.

