G7 countries agree Russia is responsible for food crisis -Japan minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:13 IST
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Japan

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy countries agreed on Friday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had brought about the current global food crisis, and Moscow was responsible for the matter, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Hayashi made the comment to reporters after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting, in which he had participated remotely.

Japan intends to support grain exports from Ukraine, and plans to look into further food assistance to respond to the global food crisis, Hayashi said.

