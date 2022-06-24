Upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre in President’s Estate inaugurated

The upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre in the President's Estate, New Delhi was inaugurated by President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ayush Shri Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and other dignitaries. First lady Smt Savita Kovind also graced the inauguration ceremony.

Ayush Wellness Centre (AWC) at President Estate started on 25th July 2015, as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Ayush and President Secretariat. The AWC has treatment facilities in the streams of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha &Homeopathy, and it caters to the medical needs of the President, officials of President's Secretariat and residents of the President's Estate. The upgraded infrastructure along with facilities for Ayush system will follow standard protocols of treatment.

A book documenting "establishment, functioning and key milestone" of Ayush Wellness Centre in Rashtrapati Bhavan was also released today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre by Minister of State for Ayush Shri Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Minister of Ayush and Shri K D Tripathi, Secretary to the President.

Appreciating the publication, President has said in his message contained in the book, "I am pleased to note that a large number of patients have benefitted from this Centre. Initiatives like patient education workshops, school health program and outreach OPDs etc undertaken by this Centre are well-appreciated. Telemedicine facilities started during the COVID-19 pandemic and online Yoga classes helped the beneficiaries during this difficult phase."

On this occasion, Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, that AYUSH systems of medicine have been traditionally used for healthcare through centuries. He said that the health promotive, preventive and curative roles of Ayush systems are the reasons for its acceptance among the masses. The Minister informed that Ministry of Ayush and President Secretariat collaborated to start Ayush Wellness Centre, President Estate as the first step in this direction. He further said that the upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre will continue to provide Ayush treatment is seamless and efficient manner.

While recapturing the salient features of the centre, Secretary Ayush, Vd. Rajesh Kotecha said that the level of acceptance of this centre can be gauged from the fact that in the last 7 years, more than 1.6 lakh residents of the President Estate have visited this centre. A total of 60 research papers have been published by the centre till date. He further emphasized that with its enhanced facilities, the centre is bound to serve the residents in a more holistic manner.

Rashtrapati Bhavan with help of Ministry of Ayush had established the first AYUSH Wellness Clinic (AWC) of the country with all systems under one roof at President's Estate in July 2015. At that time a dilapidated building in the President's Estate was renovated and converted into the AWC. The AWC has treatment facilities in the streams of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy. It is a precursor of many such clinics in various government departments and reputed institutes like AIIMS across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)