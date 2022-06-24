Left Menu

British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk

Preliminary testing does not indicate the presence of disease, but further work is now underway to fully rule it out, the Animal & Plant Health Agency tweeted https://twitter.com/APHAgovuk/status/1540299006080843777 on Friday. Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:05 IST
British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk

A suspected case of foot and mouth disease is being investigated in Norfolk, British officials said on Friday.

Movement restrictions and a 10 kilometre temporary control zone for animals have been implemented on the farm, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Preliminary testing does not indicate the presence of disease, but further work is now underway to fully rule it out, the Animal & Plant Health Agency tweeted https://twitter.com/APHAgovuk/status/1540299006080843777 on Friday.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, FMD is not readily transmissible to humans and is not a public health risk.

The last British outbreak was in 2007, but a particularly severe outbreak occurred in 2001, which culminated in the slaughter of more than 6 million animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022