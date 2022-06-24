New Spanish aid package to be in force until year-end, PM says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:10 IST
- Country:
- Spain
A new aid package the Spanish government is due to approve on Saturday to help companies and households cope with the energy price shock will be in force until the end of the year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.
The previous package of direct aid and soft loans, worth 16 billion euros, is running out at the end of June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spanish
Advertisement