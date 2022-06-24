Scholz says does not want to speculate about fate of Nord Stream 1

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday he did not want to speculate about what impact the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, planned in July, will have on the future operation of the pipeline.

"Speculations on what will happen after (the maintenance) don't make sense. We have to prepare well (for dwindling energy supplies) and that is what we have done quickly," Scholz told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, reacting to concerns Moscow may not resume gas supplies via the pipeline after the maintenance.

Scholz also stressed the importance of European Union-wide cooperation as the bloc braces for further difficulties with gas supply.

