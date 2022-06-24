Olympics-Women's Nordic combined not part of 2026 winter Olympics-IOC
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:17 IST
Women's Nordic combined will not feature in the programme of the 2026 Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
The decision means Nordic combined remains the only Winter Olympic discipline where women are not allowed to compete, despite them now having a world championships and World Cup circuit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Milan
- Italy
- Winter Olympic
- International Olympic Committee
- World Cup
- Nordic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine needs assurances on ports to ship grains, Italy's Draghi says
Ukraine needs assurances on ports to ship grains, Italy's Draghi says
DAZN introduces premium accounts, tightens device rules in Italy
DAZN introduces premium accounts, tightens device rules in Italy
Helicopter with seven people on board missing in Italy