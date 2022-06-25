Uttarakhand CM meets Jal Shakti Minister in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid a courtesy call to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. Dhami requested to give approval for the proposed project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (Massive Irrigation) to start the work on the Jamrani Dam project at the earliest, according to a statement by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

He also requested for early approval for the implementation of the 300 MW Bawla Nand Prayag Hydroelectric Project and to include some provisions in the MoU of the Kisau project. The Chief Minister told the Union Minister that under the ambitious Jamrani Dam multipurpose project of Uttarakhand state, a 130.60 m high concrete gravity dam is to be constructed on Gaula river in district Nainital, 10 km upstream from Haldwani city, the statement read.

With the construction of the dam, an additional irrigation capacity of 57065 hectares will be created in 150027 hectares command in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and availability of 117 million litres of water will be ensured for meeting the drinking water requirement of Haldwani city and its adjoining area. The Chief Minister said that in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti on June 10 this year, a recommendation has been made for investment approval of the Jamrani Bach project.

He said that the approval has been obtained from various directorates of the Central Water Commission and Central Electricity Authority, Government of India for the 300 MW Bavla Nand Prayag Hydroelectric Project of State Government Undertaking UJVN Ltd. The Chief Minister said that a meeting was held between the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India in October 2021 in which the proposed 10 hydropower projects (Bawla Nand Prayag and nine other projects) on the Ganga and its tributaries.

UJVN Ltd. was directed by the Ministry of Power, Government of India to contact the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India in January 2022 by the Ministry of Power, according to CMO. In addition, he also urged the Union Minister for early approval for the implementation of Bavla Nand Prayag Hydroelectric Project.

Referring to the Kisau project, the Chief Minister said that for the implementation of the said project, a Memorandum of Understanding has to be signed between the six beneficiary states. The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to take necessary action regarding the signing of the said MoU by including some points in the inter-state agreement to speed up the implementation of the Kishau Multipurpose Project. (ANI)

