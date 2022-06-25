Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises

Odd News Roundup: Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises

"I couldn't sleep," and "my room was too noisy," may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers, that is the entire point of their latest 'zero-star hotel' art installation. The Swiss concept artists' hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceilings, or doors to provide any privacy or shelter.

