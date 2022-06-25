Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to environment ministry on reports of 'air pollution impacting life expectancy'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo motu cognizance of media reports quoting an external survey that air pollution is a great threat to human health in India, reducing life expectancy overall by 5 years and 9.7 years for the people in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 10:44 IST
NHRC issues notice to environment ministry on reports of 'air pollution impacting life expectancy'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo motu cognizance of media reports quoting an external survey that air pollution is a great threat to human health in India, reducing life expectancy overall by 5 years and 9.7 years for the people in Delhi. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of the Right to Life, said a press release on Saturday.

The Commission has issued notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change calling for a report on the matter within four weeks, including the status of the National Clean Air Program launched in 2019. The report has further categorized UP, Bihar, Haryana and Tripura among the top polluted Indian States.

The Commission has also expected the State authorities to take the issue with utmost sincerity in a time-bound manner. According to the media reports, carried out on June 15, 2022, the residents in Delhi would gain 10 years of life expectancy on average if the annual average PM 2.5 levels did not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic metre, as per WHO standards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022