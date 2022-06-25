Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates first phase of JP Ganga Path

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first phase of the 20.5-km-long JP Ganga Path on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-06-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 13:29 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates first phase of JP Ganga Path
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first phase of the 20.5-km-long JP Ganga Path on Friday. He said that the JP Ganga Path will be completed by the start of 2024 to provide facilitation to people.

During his speech at the inauguration, he said, "A part of the 20-km-long JP Ganga Path is now ready. It will be completed by the start of 2024 to provide facilitation to people... work is being done in a good manner... expansion is to be done on both sides." Commonly known as the Patna Marine Drive, and Ganga driveway, the JP Ganga path is a 20.5 km expressway. The construction of the JP Ganga Path commenced in 2013 on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 3,160 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022