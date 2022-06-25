Left Menu

CPI-M MP writes to Civil Aviation Minister regarding flight price hike

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and raised concern over the unprecedented hike in flight charges from the Gulf Countries to India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:36 IST
V Sivadasan, CPI-M kerala MP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and raised concern over the unprecedented hike in flight charges from the Gulf Countries to India. In a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, CPI-M MP V Sivadasan said, "foreseeing the upcoming surge of passengers-- as the Gulf countries are getting into summer vacation and the festive occasion of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), the Airlines have made a hefty increase in the flight charges from Gulf countries to India."

"This unprecedented hike in fares is putting a heavy toll on the life savings of Indian workers in the Gulf countries," Sivadasan said in a letter. Further in the letter, the CPI(M) upper house MP said, "taking into account the immense financial stress imposed by Covid and economic slowdown, I request your kind intervention into the matter so that the Indian diaspora, waiting to come to their homeland, is not fleeced by the flight companies. Expecting your kind intervention and urgent action." (ANI)

