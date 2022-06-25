Left Menu

Tata Power arm commissions India's largest floating solar project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:58 IST
Tata Power Solar Systems on Saturday said it has commissioned India’s largest floating solar power project of 101.6 Megawatt Peak (MWp) in Kerala backwaters.

The project is installed on a 350-acre water body in Kayamkulam, Kerala, a company statement said.

The installation was completed within the stipulated period, despite the arduous challenges of variable water depths, high sea tides, and severe water salinity concerns, it stated.

Tata Power Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

This project is the first in the Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) through power purchase agreement category, the company said.

''The commissioning of India's first and largest floating solar project is an innovative and incremental step toward meeting India's sustainable energy goals,'' said Praveer Sinha, CEO, and MD, Tata Power.

A power purchase agreement has been signed with a PSU client, wherein the entire power generated from this plant will be used by Kerela State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Interestingly, all the solar modules used in this plant were safely transported, unloaded, and stored on a limited parcel of land for about 35 days by Tata Power Solar, it said.

Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power, said the project reinforces Tata Power Solar's commitment to leading India's transition towards a greener future and achieving the collective vision of realizing 500 GW of energy through solar power by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

