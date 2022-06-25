Left Menu

Power tariff hike in Kerala after 3 years

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:56 IST
The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Saturday announced 6.6 per cent hike in power tariffs in the state.

Revising the power tariff after three years, the Commission, however, said there would be no increase in tariff for the weaker sections, agricultural consumers, small scale industries and small farmers.

State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the commission revised the power tariff without incurring huge liabilities to the people.

''The last increase in electricity tariff was on July 8, 2019. Since then, the wholesale price index has risen by 19 per cent in the last three years, while electricity tariffs have increased by only 6.6 per cent,'' the minister said in a statement.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

