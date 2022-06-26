Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF seizes medicines, cosmetics worth Rs 20 lakhs, 1 held

The Border Security Force troops recovered medicines, cosmetics and clothing items at the India-Bangladesh border on June 25, informed the officials on Sunday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 26-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 20:25 IST
Visual of BSF personnel with the confiscated material in Shillong (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force troops recovered medicines, cosmetics and clothing items at the India-Bangladesh border on June 25, informed the officials on Sunday. The BSF conducted search-outs at various locations and seized material worth Rs 20 lakhs.

"Acting on reliable information, BSF troops deployed at International Border of West Jaintia Hills planned an operation and foiled the smuggling attempt by seizing medicines consisting Tab Ista20, cap Mon Q, Oint Drone TM, Oint Cesol, Syrup VB3 and many others total amount to Rupees 10 lakh 90 thousand," read an official statement. In other incidents, BSF troops confiscated a huge quantity of cosmetics and clothing from bordering areas of South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi hills and confiscated cosmetics worth Rs 9 lakhs.

The officials also apprehended a Bangladeshi national namely Feroz Ali (18) under PS- Pynursla for carrying cosmetics illegally from India to Bangladesh. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

